Police are always with industrialists for law & order

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), other industrialists associations and the Office of Commissioner of Police jointly organised a seminar on ‘Law and Order’ at Anil Vishwasrao Chavan Auditorium in Waluj of MASSIA.

Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar assured that the police is always with industrialists for law and order. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-Crime Branch Prashant Swami, ACP Sanjay Sanap, MIDC Waluj Police Station Police Inspector Rameshwar Gade Patil, PI of Crime Branch Sandeep Gurme, PI Traffic Branch Sachin Ingole, PI of Waluj Police Station Rajendra Sahane,

Executive Engineer of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation Rameshchandra Giri, MASSIA president Chetan Raut, CII-Marathwada chairman Sunil Kirdak, Laghu Udyog Bharati president Ravindra Vaidya were present. Chetan Raut briefly presented the problems faced by industrialists.

Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar made the industrialists talk freely. He said, “If any untoward incident happens to you, you should lodge your complaint at the concerned police station, so that, it becomes easier for the administration to take further action.”

He also gave necessary instructions to them to verify the documents of the workers properly while hiring them. He said that the 'Damini Team' and 'Bharosa Cell' are ready to redress the grievances of women and know the complaints in their industry.