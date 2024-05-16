Police arrest 5 more suspects in sex determination case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pundliknagar Police arrested one doctor along with his four employees from Sarafa Market of Sillod on Thursday as suspects in connection with sex determination test racket.

After the seizure of items, Police conducted a probe. The search for the evidence was underway until late at night.

When Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) conducted a raid, two women came for a sex determination test in two separate cars. The CSMC team gave the car numbers to the police. Police are conducting further investigation.

It may be noted that CSMC and Pundliknagar Police jointly raided a sex determination centre being run openly in the Garkheda area on Sunday. Savita Thorat, her daughter Sakshi, Sadashiv Kakade, Dharmaraj Natkar and Krishna Natkar were arrested. Dr Satish Sonawne who is currently in jail was running a sex determination racket in Marathwada.

Police investigation revealed that the racket has a connection with Dr Sonawane.

Later, Police Inspector Rajesh Yadav's team arrested Satish Kisanrao Sehere (Pisadevi) on Wednesday. Sehere who is a public relations officer of a hospital was acting as an agent of Dr Sonawne. Police are interrogating all the accused who are in police custody until May 17.

Enquiry of Sillod-based doctor

After the arrest of Sehere, police received some important clues about the sex determination racket.

A team of PI Yadav along with two teams of police and a team of health department officers went to Sillod today. A prominent doctor and his four employees were detailed from Sena Bhavan this afternoon. Sillod Police maintained a tight bandobast at that time. Police were conducting their inquiry separately until the evening. Police also seized some electronic and medical equipment from the hospital of the doctors.

Many camps in tehsil

According to the locals, the suspected doctor who has a hospital in the Sena Bhavan area of Sillod has been in the profession for the past many years. He used to hold camps in adjoining villages of Sillod frequently. Through the camps, he used to find women for sex determination and abortion.

Meanwhile, the health officer of CSMC Paras Mandlecha sent two letters to the PI of Pundliknagar Police Rajesh for the probe. He also handed over a pen drive containing some videos of the centres. Police decided to carry out a forensic test of a tab and laptop found with Sakshi, to recover data which was deleted from electronic gadgets. A couple ran away in a car after doing a sex determination test when Mandlecha raided the centre. Police were also given the number of that car.