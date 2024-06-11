Police arrest two for duping old woman; recover jewellery of Rs 40K

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An angry mob caught and beat up a conman who duped a 65-year-old woman walking on the road and stole her jewellery. This incident occurred in Waluj on Monday. The accomplice, who fled with the jewellery, was arrested by Waluj police in Beed within 12 hours.Parighabai Machhindra Bharad (resident of Ramrai) was walking near the Waluj Grampanchayat office on Monday afternoon when two unknown conmen told her that she had dropped something. The conmen then opened a handkerchief, pretending that it contained gold jewellery, and asked Parighabai if the jewellery belonged to her. Seizing the opportunity with no one around, the two conmen hypnotised the old lady and skillfully removed the gold chain and earrings she was wearing. Parighabai shouted for help, alerting nearby citizens that the two conmen had stolen her jewellery.Alert citizens chased and caught one of the conmen while his accomplice managed to escape. The mob beat up the accused and handed him over to Waluj police. During interrogation, the conman identified himself as Ganesh Dharmraj Jadhav (37, resident of Mirsingi-Bhorwadi, Pathardi) and confessed to stealing Parighabai's jewellery. He revealed that his accomplice was Santosh Chintamani (resident of Nalvandi Naka, Gandhinagar Peth, Beed).Fugitive conman caught within 12 hoursTo locate Santosh Chintamani, under the guidance of police inspector Rajendra Sahane, a team including PSI Ajay Shitole, constables Vijay Pimple, Sudhakar Patil, Nitin Dhule, Sukhdev Kolhe, and Shrikant Sapkal set out in the afternoon. Around 1:30 am, the team arrested Santosh in Beed and recovered the stolen jewellery from his possession. Parighabai expressed her gratitude to the police for locating the jewellery thief within 12 hours.