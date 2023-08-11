Police arrived before pistol was destroyed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Notorious goon Fayyaz Bashir Pathan shot dead Al Khutub Habib Hamad (30, Indiranagar, Baijipura on the road at Baijipura on Wednesday. The police arrested Fayyaz after a few hours of the incident. Fayyaz after the incident handed over the pistol to his friends Shaikh Rahimoddin (Baijipura) and Tareq Khan Azim Khan (Naregaon). The police arrested both his friends now.

Victim Hamad and accused Fayyaz knew each other and they had a money transaction between them. A dispute had arisen between them over the money matter. Hamad went to Fayya’s house and abused his mother and wife over this matter. Hamad on Wednesday evening had gone to the tailor’s shop for giving measurements of cloths as his marriage was just 10 days away. Angry with Hamad, Fayyaz opened fire on Hamad. He was arrested within seven hours. Fayyaz’s two friends had helped him to escape and hide the pistol. On the directives of DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar, Jinsi police station PI Rameshwar Renge searched for his friends. PSI Praveen Patharkar, Shaikh Jafar, Bashid Patel, Nandlal Chavan, Santosh Bamnawat, Santosh Shankpal, and others nabbed Tareq from his house at Naregaon. Rahimoddin, who helped Fayyaz to flee away was also arrested. Both were produced before the court and they were remanded in the police custody till August 14.

Arrested before pistol was destroyed

Fayyaz told his friend Tariq to destroy the pistol so that the important evidence will be destroyed. The police were well aware of it and hence they took immediate action to find the weapon and reached his friend before he could destroy it. Both the friends have been made the co-accused in the crime. The police seized the country-made pistol worth around Rs 40,000 from him.