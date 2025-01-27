Police aspirant brutally assaulted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 20-year-old youth to join the police force was brutally attacked by four individuals over an old dispute in the N-1 area on Sunday.

The victim, Ishwar Prasad Tayde (Naregaon), sustained serious injuries, including damage to his ear, in the violent assault. The incident unfolded around 2 pm when Ishwar travelled on a two-wheeler with a friend from Connaught Place toward Naregaon. As they passed Narmadeshwar Temple in the N-1 area, Sumit Bangale, a resident, spotted Ishwar and summoned his associates.

Sumit allegedly struck Ishwar on his back and head with a stick before forcibly shoving him into a car. The attackers then drove him to an isolated area behind St. Francis School, where they used an iron rod to beat him mercilessly. After the assault, they abandoned him at the spot. The MIDC Cidco police station have registered a case against Sumit Bangale and his three accomplices. The investigation is ongoing, and the motive is suspected to stem from a prior dispute.