Police assure security to industries, women workers in MIDC areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city police have assured robust security to industrial units and women working in the MIDC area, police commissioner praveen pawar said at a press conference held at the Police Commissionerate on Tuesday.

Commissioner pawar said a meeting was conducted with industrialists to understand their concerns, following which concrete measures were initiated to strengthen industrial security. He added that patrolling by the Damini Squad has been intensified to enhance the safety of women in industrial areas, particularly during night hours. Reiterating the city’s investor-friendly environment, the police commissioner said city remains among the safest destinations for new industrial investments. “The police administration will ensure complete protection to new companies, and investors will not face issues related to theft or criminal activities,” he assured.

ACP (traffic) Subhash Bhujang, DCP (crime) Ratnakar Nawale, and ACP Ashok Rajput were present at the press conference.

Gold thefts rise as prices surge

With gold prices on the rise, incidents of chain-snatching and thefts have increased in the city. The police commissioner emphasized that strict vigilance will be maintained to prevent such crimes.