Police book Tayade brothers in stealing case

Aurangabad, April 16:

City Chowk police has registered an offence against three nephews on charge of stealing accessories, appliances and other goods from the house of their uncle and retired faculty Prabhakar Tayade on April 15.

Acting upon the complaint of Prabhakar Tayade’s wife Bharati Tayade, the complaint has been registered against Adv Rahul Tanaji Tayade, Prof. Prasenjeet Tanaji Tayade and Lokesh Tanaji Tayade.

According to complaint, Bharati stays with her husband and a 12-year-old boy at Vishwasnagar in Labour Colony. She was arrested by police on January 26, when the minor boy lodged a complaint against her. She was released on bail on February 18. After coming out of the jail, Bharati was staying with her maternal aunt at Mukundwadi. On April 11, when she came to Vishwasnagar, the house was locked. On inquiry, the neighbours informed that after her arrest, Rahul Tayade and his brothers took Prabhakar Tayade and the boy with them and since then the duo have not returned home. Later on, Bharati found that the rear door of the house was open. She found that all the things were lying scattered in the house, but the important items like LED TV, gas cyclinder, shegdi, fridge and other important important utensils were missing. The cost of stolen material is around Rs 51,000. Bharati named the nephews of Tayade as suspects in the case. Hence the police booked the three brothers. PSI Chabukswar is investigating the case.

Earlier, the City Chowk police station has registered a case against three brothers and their father on March 9, for demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh against leaving the possession from a plot (admeasuring 7,650 square foot) in Narali Baugh. The plot was purchased by the above four from Prabhakar Tayade for Rs 80 lakh.