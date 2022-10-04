Police book youth for stealing ornaments of mother

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

Pundaliknagar police station registered an offence against the youth for stealing ornaments of his own mother, in her absence, a couple of days ago. The name of the accused son is Omkar Mahesh Chintan (Bharatnagar).

The woman in her complaint stated that she had gone to pay obeisance at Mohtadevi Temple (in Pathardi tehsil) with her younger son on October 2. Her husband is an auto driver, therefore, he was also out of the house. However, her elder son Omkar was present in the house. He took away gold ornament weighing (2.5 tolas) valuing Rs 87,500 and Rs 5,500 cash kept in the almirah. Pundaliknagar police lodged the

complaint for stealing gold valuables and cash, all valuing Rs 93,000. Further investigation is on.