Police bust gambling rings in waluj

Chhatrapati Smabhajinagar

The MIDC Waluj police raided two gambling dens and arrested 10 people on Friday. Cash and items worth approximately 1.75 lakh rupees were seized from them.

The police had received information about ongoing gambling in the Nandeda and Jogeshwari areas of Waluj. Acting on a tip-off, he raided a gambling spot under a tamarind tree on Rajendra Mate's farm on the Nandeda-Ambegaon road, where the 'Andar-Bahar' gambling game was being played. Sunil Kshirsagar, Rajendra Mate (both from Nandeda), Bhimrao Kirtishahi, and Gulab Thorat (both from Ambegaon) were arrested. The police seized two two-wheelers, one mobile phone, and cash totaling Rs 1,63,220. In a separate raid at Jogeshwari, police arrested Deepak Gaikwad and others gambling on a platform outside his house. Those arrested include Hamid Sheikh, Nazir Syed, Rauf Sheikh, Aref Sheikh, and Yunus Sheikh. Police seized Rs 2,050 in cash and gambling materials during the 6 pm raid.