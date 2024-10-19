Police bust sex racket on Dhule Highway

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The MIDC Waluj police raided a brothel in Sagar City on the Solapur-Dhule Highway on Saturday evening. A case was registered against a couple for luring and engaging two women into prostitution.

Acting upon the information that prostitution was going on in a house at Sagar City in the Sajapur area, the assistant police inspector Manoj Shinde, PSI Praveen Patharkar and a team along with ‘panch’ sent a fake customer to the house. There a woman and a man took Rs 1200 from him and sent him to one room of the house.

Raid as soon as the police got alerted

The fake customers entered the room and alerted the police stationed outside. The cops opened the door of the room and detained the fake customer and a female victim and from the other room, the customer Prasad Digambar Dhumal (26, Maharana Pratap Chowk, Bajajnagar) and a female victim were detained. When these two women were interrogated, they found Ashok Suresh Harbade (28, Rampuri-Manwat and temporary resident of Sagar City) and Asha Laxman Deore (40, Alegaon-Nanded, and temporary resident of Wadgaon) both lured of work. Later on, they were engaged in prostitution under duress.

Victims were given Rs 500 per deal

After freeing the two victim women, they said that the accused Ashok and Asha were collecting Rs 1200 each from the customer and giving us Rs. 500. The police registered a case against both of them and confiscated condom packets, 6 mobile phones, cash worth Rs 61,200 from the site.