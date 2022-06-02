Police capable of curbing crime

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 1:

Hooliganism of any kind will not be tolerated in the city. The city police force is capable of curbing the criminals. In the murder incidents in the past week, the accused and the victims knew each other. The motives were love affairs, family matters, and a bridge between friends. For tacking such social matters, the residents, self-help groups, and parents should come forward and take initiative, appealed CP Dr Nikhil Gupta while speaking to the newsmen.

Dr Gupta further said, the parents should have a close watch on the activities of the children going to college. They should know about their friends and their activities. If their child an addict, then along with their parents, his friends and neighbours should keep a watch on him.

Osmanpura police station PI Geeta Bagwade visited various places and saw that children are wasting time on college premises and coaching classes instead of attending the classes. Hence, the parents should know whether their children are attending the classes or not. If the symptoms of addictions are found in the children like remaining awake during the night, not eating properly, etc, the parents should be aware of it. Many social organizations are demanding action against murderers. However, the motives are of a social kind, the police are doing their best in their capacity. However, in such cases, there is a need for massive participation of every element of society. Parents, teachers, friends, neighbours and social organisations should actively take the initiative in creating awareness. The city police are contacting several such social organisations and creating awareness for deaddiction. However, the police need the assistance of the people in this task, Dr Gupta said.

Presently, there is only one squad of Damini cell and one more squad is being established. A complaint box will be kept at each college and will be opened in front of the Damini cell officers. Similarly, a team has been established to restrict the illegal transportation of possession of narcotic substances, Dr Gupta said.

The police found an addicted youth and they took him to a hospital. They took the responsibility for his treatment and after the treatment for 45 days, the youth gave into the habit of addiction. A meeting will of the residents be organised next week, and we are thinking to call this youth for the meeting to narrate his experiences, Dr Gupta added.