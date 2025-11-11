Police claim of cordoning off proves wrong; 3 robbed again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three people were robbed again in the city at a time when senior police officers claimed that cordoning off is being implemented strictly to reduce robberies.

According to details, one person was brutally beaten and robbed while the mangalsutra of two women was snatched. A total of 47 incidents of robbery of women were reported during the last ten months.

Other incidents of robbery have crossed the hundred mark while the police have not been able to solve any of these incidents. Manisha Kailas Jadhav, a resident of New Hanumannagar, was walking on Pundaliknagar road with her husband at 8.30 pm on November 9 to buy vegetables.

While she was passing in front of Saraswati Orthopaedic Hospital, two people came on a motorcycle. The pillion rider snatched the 16-gram gold necklace from her neck and robbed her. In the second incident, 40-year-old Sangeeta Rajaram Jeve (Begampura) got down at the Cidco bus stand and came out of it at 4 pm on November 9.

The thief stole a 17-gram gold necklace from her neck in the crowd. Cases were registered in both incidents at Pundaliknagar, MIDC Cidco Police Station.

Box

Young man seriously injured due to brutal beating

Ganesh Jadhav (37, Gajanan Colony), a private employee, was walking towards his house from Cidco Chowk at night. Triple-seat two-wheeler riders stopped him in front of Patiala Bank at 12.30 midnight.

Both of them grabbed his hand and snatched his mobile phone. He was beaten and seriously injured with a baton. They also snatched Rs 10,000 from his pocket and pushed him on a stone. Jadhav suffered a serious head injury and a fractured hand. This is the seventh incident of robbery in Pundaliknagar.

Box

47 gold chains snatched in ten months

In the last ten months, 47 women's gold chains were stolen in the city. Various criminals from across the State are coming and robbing citizens. Although most of the robbers are on record, the police were not able to trace them. Senior officials ordered a cordon off between 6 am and 12 pm, and 6 pm to 9 pm. Since no seriousness is being taken in this, the claims of cordoning off are proving to be false.