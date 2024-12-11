Police close road for GMCH security

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police began closing the Begampura-GMCH road from Wednesday.

A recent security audit recommended a single entrance to the hospital for safety. As a result, the hospital administration decided to close the road. Although work started on Monday, opposition delayed it. However, it resumed on Wednesday with police support. Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre stated, "The security audit recommended a single entrance, which is why this road is being closed. This will improve security and patient care. We ask everyone to support this decision."