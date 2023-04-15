Police clueless as body of woman remains unidentified even after 4 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The rural police could not succeed in identifying the body of a 35-40-year-old woman found lying dead in an open ground near Deolai bridge, on the new Dhule-Solapur Highway bypass, four days ago. Hence the questions like who are the killers of the woman; why they would have killed her and whether she was killed at a different place and thrown away on the new bypass remains unanswered, so far.

The body of the unidentified woman was found on Wednesday. Acting upon the information, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Jaidutt Bhanvar and the police inspector of Chikalthana police station inspected the spot. They found that the woman was murdered brutally as there were injury marks which could have caused an attack with a steel rod or sharp-edged weapon. Her face was also smashed badly so that it could not be identified easily. Police did not find any documents or papers to identify the deceased. The name Mangala is tattooed on the hand of the body. The police are trying their best to find a lead in resolving the case.

The rural local crime branch (LCB) and Chikalthana police are investigating the case. The team comprising LCB police inspector Rameshwar Renge, police inspector of Chikalthana police station Ravindra Khandekar and other officers are investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the police are trying their best to identify the body. Hence they are sharing her photo on different groups of social media.