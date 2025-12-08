Police commissioner orders strict action against rising Crimes, officers to patrol on foot

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar has instructed all police station heads to stay longer at their stations, meet every complainant, listen carefully, gather intelligence on criminals, maintain detailed records, and take strict action. He emphasized preparing more MPDA and preventive action proposals. Some station heads were specifically questioned about the rising robbery cases in Mukundwadi and Pundaliknagar.

During Monday’s monthly crime review meeting at the Police Commissioner’s office, all senior officers and station heads attended. With elections approaching, Commissioner Pawar pointed out that complainants often have to visit his office because some station heads are not performing their duties properly. He ordered detailed records of history-sheeters and criminals in every jurisdiction and instructed officers to take continuous preventive action.

Mukundwadi police under scrutiny

Commissioner Pawar expressed concern over increasing robberies and crimes in Mukundwadi and Pundaliknagar. While questioning the station heads, he said, “Mukundwadi Police Station is running out of control. The DB squad’s work will be reviewed. Pay close attention to how FIRs are registered.”

Foot patrols to strengthen policing

From Tuesday, all police inspectors, officers, and constables will patrol every part of their station jurisdiction on foot. Commissioner Pawar directed them to resolve pending cases promptly, avoid limiting action to single arrests, and increase preventive action and MPDA proposals in serious cases.