Police conduct raid on gambling den in Navgaon

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

Police conducted a raid on a gambling den in Navgaon in Paithan. The police registered cases against nine persons while 7 were arrested and articles worth Rs 2.42 lakh were seized. Two accused managed to escape from the scene.

Police said, PI Kishor Pawar received the information that a gambling den is being operated at Navgaon area. On Saturday night, a police team including PSI Ramkrushna Sagade, Satish Bhosale, Arvind Gatkul and others conducted a raid on the den. Seven gamblers were arrested while articles amounting to Rs 2,42,600 were seized.

The arrested have been identified as Laxman Nirmal (27, Tuljapur), Nazir Pathan (34, Navgaon), Azam Pathan (31, Navgaon), Qayyum Osman Pathan (30, Tuljapur), Shaikh Ayub Shaikh Badshah (42, Tuljapur), Mustafa Babulal Pathan (42, Tuljapur) and Lahu Machindra Gawali (30, Navgaon). Akshay Sonawane and Feroz Pathan managed to escape from the scene.