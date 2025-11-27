Police constable caught accepting bribe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A police constable posted at the Daulatabad police station, was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, apprehended her after a trap operation.

The accused has been identified as Lata Darade (37, Garkheda). The bribe was demanded to prevent action on a complaint filed against her and her friend Rahul. During the investigation, it was revealed that she demanded Rs 10,000 each from the complainant and Rahul. On 27th November, she accepted the bribe at her residence and was immediately taken into custody. A search of her house is underway, and a formal case is being registered at the Pundliknagar police station. The investigation is being conducted by the ACB, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.