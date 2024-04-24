Police constable suspended for neglecting election duty

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a recent development in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, police constable Sahebrao Baburao Ekhare, posted in the anti-riot squad in Vaijapur was suspended for failing to report for duty despite being assigned to Lok Sabha election work for two months. Superintendent of police Manish Kalwania issued the suspension order late Tuesday night.

Ekhare's absence without informing superiors raised concerns about maintaining law and order during the ongoing election period. SP Kalwania stressed the need for transparent and vigilant behavior among all personnel involved in election work. The police administration is emphasizing strict measures to ensure the integrity and efficiency of election processes. Ekhare's was suspended in September 2023 for involvement in serious offenses, according to officials.