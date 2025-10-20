Police crack down on illegal firecracker sales ahead of Diwali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With Diwali just hours away, the police administration has launched a strict drive against unauthorized firecracker sales in the city. On the eve of Lakshmi Puja, Monday evening (October 20), police carried out operations in the Mondha Naka area. Several street stalls, set up without permission using tables and beds along the roadside, were removed. In some places, firecrackers were seized, and warnings were issued to shopkeepers. Following this, the police have started inspection drives across different parts of the city, and action against illegal vendors will continue, according to police sources. Authorities have appealed to citizens to report any firecracker sales or storage at unsafe locations immediately.