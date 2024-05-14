Police crackdowns on criminals during elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The police department was on alert to avoid any untoward incident during the Lok Sabha elections.

As preventive measures, they resorted to crackdowns on criminals on record. Action was taken against 2291 criminals as soon as they were seen.

The criminals were booked and given a warning for the crime of illegal weapons, consumption of drugs and illegal sale of alcohol.

Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 16. Around 5,500 police personnel and officers were deployed for polling security.

However, the police department took all necessary steps to ensure that no untoward incident took place, no obstruction and no serious crime was committed by the criminals.

A list of nearly 3,000 criminals on record was prepared by the police administration. After that, policemen were keeping an eye on their movements regularly from April 1 onwards. Cases were also registered against them as preventive actions.

The number of cases of registration has increased in April 2024 compared to April 2023.

The reason for the cases is action taken during the election.

The highest number of cases were registered in MIDC Waluj, Cidco and MIDC Cidco Police Stations.

Box

Cases from April 1 to May 13

Police Station name---cases

M Waluj-------------99

Cidco----------------138

M Cidco---------- 97

Mukundawadi - 92

Cantonment----- 92

Kranti Chowk---78

Pundaliknagar---71

Jinsi------------- 69

Harsul --------- 67

Waluj-------- 65

City Chowk--61

Satara ---- 60

Begampura---53

Daulatabad----46

Jawaharnagar---45

Osmanpura --44

Vedantanagar - 29

Box

Watch on criminals

Sandeep Gurme (Sr Police Inspector, Crime Branch): Under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police and four Deputy Commissioners of Police, the officers and employees along with all the stations in the city were monitoring the movements of criminals on record. The number of cases was increased due to action taken against the criminals. So, no untoward incident was reported during the elections. Preventive measures were proved effective.