Police cracks mystery of woman's death in Ranjangaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The MIDC Waluj police have successfully solved the mystery of the death of Jyoti Subhash Raut (25) from Ektanagar in Ranjangaon. The deceased’s husband, Subhash Raut, turned out to be the murderer. He confessed to the police that he strangled his wife with a rope due to suspicions about her character.

It may be noted that on Thursday at 7 am, Jyoti was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home. There were wounds and bruises on her neck, leading to speculation about whether she had committed suicide or was murdered by strangulation. The couple's children, Sakshi (7) and Pawan (5) were staying with their grandparents for their education, leaving husband and wife, alone in Ranjangaon. On Wednesday night, Subhash came home drunk, argued with Jyoti, and strangled her with a ‘Pico Fall’ strip from the house, fleeing after confirming her death.

The next morning, around 7 am, a milk vendor, Asiya Syed, spotted Jyoti lying unconscious on the bed. Later on, the police rushed Jyoti to the government hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The police then launched a massive search and detained Subhash for questioning. However, Subhash managed to escape from the police station campus. The police then quickly launched a search operation and recaptured him within an hour from Ranjangaon area.

Husband turns out to be the killer

During interrogation, Subhash gave evasive answers, raising the police's suspicion. When pressed hard, he confessed to killing his wife by strangling her with the ‘Pico Fall’ strip because he doubted her character. A case of murder has been registered against Subhash based on a complaint lodged by Jyoti's uncle, Haridas Ubale. Within a day, the police team, including police inspector (PI) Krishna Shinde, PSI Ashok Ingole, Chandrakant Kamthe, Sandeep Shinde, Yashwant Gobade, Suresh Bhise, Hanuman Thoke, Nitin Iname, Ganesh Sagre, Samadhan Patil, Balasaheb Andhale, Rajabhau Kolhe and others cracked the murder mystery and arrested the husband.

Court awards 3 days PCR

On Friday, the police produced Subhash in the Gangapur court, which granted three days of police custody remand (PCR) until May 27. Further investigation is on by the police.

Children left orphaned

The children, Sakshi and Pawan, have been left orphaned due to their father’s act of strangling their mother out of suspicion. With their mother gone and their father in police custody, the responsibility of caring for these children has fallen on their grandparents. Meanwhile, the tragic incident has evoked widespread sympathy for the children, who have lost their mother due to their father's rage.