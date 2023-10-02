Police creates awareness before lifting irresponsibly parked vehicles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to lift irresponsibly parked vehicles creating obstruction to traffic on the roads from October 1. The drive will be implemented with the assistance of police. Hence the traffic branch preferred creating awareness amongst the people about the action it will be taking from Wednesday, said the sources.

On Mahatma Gandhi jayanti, the police patrolled (on important roads) in the trucks which will be used to lift the vehicles and appealed to the citizens to park their vehicles responsibly to evade action. The ‘Gandhigiri’ was appreciated by the citizens.

The police also alerted the citizens about levying fines on the spot on wrong parking of vehicles. The patrolling was done from on road from old Central Octroi Checkpost to Roshan Gate; Azad Chowk to Kiradpura, Connaught Place area etc. The CSMC has appointed a private agency through tender to implement the task. Meanwhile, the traffic police (city branch) will not be taking any action in two days.

The private vehicles will be installed with GPS and also geo-tagged. The traffic police will accompany the three trucks. The lifted vehicles will be kept at Cantonment and Garware Stadium. The staff has also been appointed at these places, said the police inspector (traffic branch) Pramod Kathane.

Confusion in citizens

The CSMC has not demarcated the parking zones in the city. Hence this has created a confusion over where to park the vehicles. It is believed that a new conflict is likely to emerge after implementation of the drive, it is said.