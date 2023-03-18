Police deny permission for Sakal Hindu morcha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city police have denied permission to the morcha being organised by Sakal Hindu Ekatrikaran Samiti (SHES) to welcome and support of the renaming of the city, from Kranti Chowk on Sunday morning (10 am). The letter mentioned that permission is not being given so as to maintain the law and order situation in the city.

Meanwhile, the organisers claimed that they are firm in the decision of taking out morcha.

It may be noted that the morcha will start from Kranti Chowk and proceed to Paithan Gate, Tilak Path and will culminate at Mahatma Phule’s statue in Aurangpura. Hence the organiser sought permission from the police, but the police administration denied permission on Saturday evening.

Boxx

The Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena district president Rajendra Janjal said, “The morcha will be organised despite the refusal of permission by the police. They have done their job. The issue of law and order will not emerge as the morcha is being taken out to welcome the government’s decision of renaming the city.”