Police detains minor accused wanted in Chikalthana murder case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Crime Branch police have arrested a fourth accused (who is a minor) wanted in the murder of Chetan Sanjay Giri (23, Chikalthana) which was held in a defunct hotel situated at Chikalthana on Tuesday midnight (2 am). The victim was murdered by the four accused.

The police said that the boy was of minor age. He will be completing his 18 years of age after three months. Meanwhile, he has confessed to murdering Chetan to defend himself as he was coming in his direction to beat him.

Chetan was working as a recovery officer at a private finance company. He along with friends Amol Tathe (31) and Navnath Dahihande (resident of Chikalthana) was enjoying a party on Tuesday at midnight (second day of Dhulivandan). Later on, Pawan Misal and this minor boy joined them. This led to a conflict. Chetan pushed Pawan. This angered Dahihande and the minor boy and they beat Chetan. Hence Chetan threw stones at them. This angered the boy and he stabbed Chetan in his stomach ⅔ times with a sharp knife.

The murderous attack on Chetan was held at 2 am, but the MIDC Cidco police received the MLC at 4.30 am. The police think that the colleagues of Chetan intentionally delayed in admitting him to the hospital. Hence the police made Navnath, Pawan, and Amol as criminal number one.

After committing the crime, The minor age boy ran away toward Parbhani. Hence the police searched for him in Parbhani, but was in vain. In the meantime, the crime branch police inspector Sandeep Gurme and PSI Vishal Bodkhe, on Thursday at noon, came to know through an informer that the minor boy was sleeping in the room of his friend in the Panchakki area. He returned to the city after spending the whole Wednesday in Selu. Besides, the minor boy had also cut his hair to conceal his identity. He was about to leave the room of his friend when Bodkhe detained him. During the investigation, he claimed that Pawan and Dahihande killed Chetan, but when the cops told him about the CCTV footage, then he confessed to his crime.