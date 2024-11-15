Police disruption over postal voting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A commotion broke out at the Universal High School polling centre near Garware Stadium over postal voting for police personnel on Friday. Police officers on election duty were given the option to vote by ballot paper. However, despite being on the voter list for106-phulambri constituency, many officers received ballots for the Gangapur, Vaijapur and Paithan constituencies. As a result, over 200 police officers could not vote.

Many police personnel were unable to vote. The Nodal Officer for Postal Voting and Deputy Collector Prabhoday Mule assured that no one would be denied their right to vote. Officers on duty were given ballot papers for their assigned constituencies. Over the past two days, these officers were on duty in the city, and their ballots were swapped for the correct ones. As a result, they must go to those constituencies to vote. The lists with names and constituencies have been provided to the authorities.