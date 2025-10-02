Police driver’s wife dies after falling from 4th floor of building at police headquarter

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a shocking incident, Saba Samir Shaikh (22), wife of a police driver residing in the police quarters of the Commissionerate in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, died after falling from the fourth floor of a building. The incident came to light around 3 pm on Thursday. While the incident appears to be an accident, Saba’s family alleges that she died by suicide due to domestic harassment.

Saba hailed from Kasbe Sukene, a village in Niphad tehsil, and belonged to a farming family. She had been married to Samir for the past two and a half years. Samir, a driver of a senior police officer’s official vehicle, lived with Saba in a flat within the police colony.

On Wednesday at 11 am, Samir’s family contacted Saba’s relatives, informing them that she had fainted and was taken to the hospital. On hearing this, Saba’s uncle Anis Nawab Shaikh, along with other family members, rushed to the city. However, when they arrived, they were directly shown Saba’s dead body.

Acting upon the information, officers from Begumpura Police Station reached the scene. As of late Thursday night, Saba’s post-mortem had not yet been conducted.

Family claims it was suicide

According to police reports, Saba’s body was found severely injured on the ground, and it was said that she fell from the balcony of the flat. However, her family has alleged that she died by suicide due to ongoing domestic abuse.

Saba’s uncle Anis claimed that she had been subjected to mental and physical harassment for a long time, due to which she had previously returned to her parental home. After intervention from elders, she had come to stay with her husband.

She was often not allowed to talk to her parents’ family. Due to this, they alleged that she was under stress and committed suicide. Meanwhile, they rushed to Begumpura Police Station to file a complaint. However, the Begumpura police told them that further action would be taken after the post-mortem.