Police duty meet concludes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 3-day 18th annual Aurangabad Range Police Duty Meet - 2023 was concluded at the Aurangabad rural SP Office on Wednesday. Special inspector general of police (IGP) Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan distributed prizes to the officers and employees, the recipients of prizes in various categories. SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, assistant SP Mahek Swami, deputy SP Prakash Chaugule, sub-divisional police officers and other officers were present. In all, 80 officers and employees from Aurangabad rural, Jalna, Beed, Osmanabad participated in various events including investigation, photography, videography, computer skills, dog skills and other categories. The tests were taken in written and oral formats.

The general championship was clinched by Jalna district with 9 gold and 5 silver medals. Osmanabad clinched 6 gold and 5 silver medals, Aurangabad rural 4 gold and 8 silver, Beed 2 Gold and 3 silver. The winners will represent the range in the state-level duty meet.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Chavan said, officers and constables should be acquainted with the modern technology. They should use the technology to solve the complicated cases. It will help them to solve the case in less time. They should continue the process of learning new things and upgrade them from time to time.

Winners in various categories

Dog squad (Tracking) - Dog Rambo and handler Abhay Ganesh (Osmanabad, Gold), Dog Julia (Aurangabad, silver), Explosives detection - Dog Pari and handler R B Malge (Jalna, Gold), dog Prince and handler R K Jadhav (Aurangabad, Gold), Narcotic drugs investigation - Dog Bolt and handler S J Wakhre (Beed, Gold), dog Conton and handler S P Wadne (Osmanabad, silver). Crime investigation - API Shantilal Chavan (Osmanabad, Gold), PSI Ramesh Chavan (Aurangabad, silver), S R Khatavkar (Beed, Silver).

Fingerprint test - API S N Wadte (Jalna, gold), PSI S R Khatavkar (silver).

Medico - API S N Wadte (Jalna), API C S Ghusinge (Jalna, silver).

Inspection - Y C Mandole (Osmanabad, gold), G P Wagh (Jalna, silver).

Portrait test - N B Savshe (gold), L P Patil (silver)

Photography - H F Shaikh (gold), G P Wagh (silver)

Videography - Asif Shaikh (gold), Shankar Shingarwad (silver)

Sabotage inspection - Ramchandra Matre (gold), Vijay Kharat, H P Darade (silver)