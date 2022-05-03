Police enforce heavy bandobast in city

Aurangabad, May 3:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has called for an agitation to recite Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on May 4 in front of the mosques in the state, if the loudspeakers are not removed by May 3.

Against this backdrop, the police have enforced heavy strict bandobast at the religious places to maintain law and order in the city. Apart, the police have served notices to MNS officials and activities and warned them of stern action.

There are around 45 such places in the city where mosques and temples are in the vicinity. The armed police force has been deployed at these places while police have been deployed at fixed points in various parts of the city.

Considering the possibility of disputes over petty reasons at the localities where people of mixed communities live, a special bandobast has been enforced.

The police had recently collected information about the number of temples, mosques, churches, Gurudwaras, and Buddha Viharas in the city. Police will patrol these places.

Bandobast will deploy

3 DCPs, 3 ACPs, 39 PIs, 130 APIs, PSIs, 1,248 constabulary staff. There are 38 sensitive places in the city, where armed officers and policemen will be deployed at fixed points. Similarly, Two mobile, three patrolling vans and peter mobiles and two-wheeler patrolling teams of 17 police stations will patrol.

100 activists served notices

Police have served notices of Section 149 to major MNS officials and activists and warned of stern action. The in-charge of the police stations have served the notices to the officials and activists living in their jurisdiction respectively.

CP Dr Nikhil Gupta said that heavy police bandobast has been enforced at the sensitive and most-sensitive places to maintain law and order in the city. The police are having a close vigil on the anti-social elements. Residents should help and co-operate with the police. They should not believe any rumors, he said.