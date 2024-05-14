Police ensure smooth conduct of LS elections in Aurangabad-Jalna constituencies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amidst anticipation, the Lok Sabha elections for the Aurangabad-Jalna constituencies were held seamlessly on Monday, due to the planning and diligent efforts by the police force. Tasked with maintaining order in a sensitive city, the police had dedicated two months to strategizing and executing security measures for the polling process.

Under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohia, special inspector general of police Virender Mishra, superintendent of police Manish Kalwania, and Santosh Zagde of state excise, over 300 officers collaborated to ensure a safe voting environment. Proactive measures were taken, including heightened vigilance and the deportation of over 50 known criminals to prevent any untoward incidents during the elections.

In a coordinated effort, voting centers were set up at 1192 locations across 374 buildings, spanning 17 police station jurisdictions within the city. A total of 797 police officers, staff, and 983 home guards were deployed for this purpose, with many staying overnight at the centers to oversee proceedings.

Additionally, security operations extended beyond urban areas, with 175 police officers, 2700 police enforcers, and 1600 home guards dedicated to rural regions. The presence of law enforcement, including 4 deputy commissioners of police, 8 assistant commissioners of police, 37 police inspectors, 178 assistant police inspectors, 2794 police constables, and 1410 home guards, ensured the smooth conduct of elections across the constituency.