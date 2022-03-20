Police fire in air in scuffle with sand mafia

Aurangabad, March 20:

The police opened fire in air after a scuffle with sand mafia on Rajur - Dabhaji Road in Badnapur tehsil in Jalna district on Sunday.

According to the details, Badnapur Police Station PI S D Ramod and his team were searching for an accused in Dabhadi area. The police received the information that the accused is coming there. During searching the vehicles, they stopped a Hyva Truck near Dabhadi police chowki on Dabhadi - Rajur Road. However, the accused did not stop and fled away. Ramod with one of his team members chased the truck on a motorcycle. The accused then left the truck around two kilometers away from Dabhadi and started running away. Ranod reached the spot and tried to stop them. Meanwhile, the other police reached there and arrested the accused. The police reached the spot and stopped them and seized a truck, a car, and a two-wheeler from them.

The police action was executed by Ramod, constable Govind Dobhal, Bhausaheb Sahane, Vishnu Bunge, Vilas Kamble and others. The process of registering the case was going on at Badnapur police station against around five to six accused till late at night.