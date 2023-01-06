Police have limits in virtual world, criminals have no limits

Special inspector general of police K M Mallikarjuna Prasanna

Aurangabad: In real life, a common man becomes a superman as soon as he gets a mobile. Today we live in a virtual world despite being in the physical world. Man's behavior changes in an attempt to get everything we see in this virtual world. Every click is recorded in the virtual world. Boundaries exist for police but not for criminals. That is why collecting evidence in cyber crime is a challenge, said Special Inspector General of Police KM Mallikarjuna Prasanna.

He was speaking in a seminar on 'Media and Psychology' organized by MGM University’s Department of Journalism and Mass Communication and Department of Psychology on Friday. M Prasanna said, 'Once upon a time people would be absorbed in their work after a telephone conversation, but now they remain attached to their smartphones round the clock. All information is just a click away. Hence mobile and internet have now become new gurus. The release of the magazine ‘MGM Samvad’ published by the students of MGM's mass communication department, was held by the dignitaries. Editor of Lokmat Nandkishore Patil, writer Nilambari Joshi, senior journalist Praveen Bardapurkar, dean of the Social Sciences department Dr Rekha Shelke and Dr Himmatrao Narke were present.

Weigh knowledge with common sense

Society determines how the media should be. So it should be understood that this is a society based process. If the remote in our hands is used properly, the media will be directed according to the mind of the readers and viewers. Take knowledge from anywhere, but weigh it with common sense, said Nandkishore Patil, editor of Lokmat.