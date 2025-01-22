Police helmets now Mandatory

Lokmat News Network

Police personnel in the district have been ordered to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers, following a strict directive from SP Dr Vinaya Kumar Rathod.

The move comes in the wake of a recent incident where a police officer sustained severe neck injuries from a nylon kite string a tragedy that could have been prevented with a helmet. Dr Rathod’s decision aligns with the district’s ongoing road safety campaign, which has urged citizens to prioritize helmet use. Ironically, many police personnel were found flouting this critical safety rule. To set an example and ensure their safety, the SP made helmet use mandatory for all officers and personnel operating two-wheelers.

Random inspections and penalties

The new directive covers all 24 police stations, six sub-divisional offices, the Superintendent’s office, and other branches. Dr Rathod has warned that random inspections will be conducted, and any officer or personnel found riding without a helmet will face strict penalties and administrative action.

“We cannot advocate road safety for citizens while ignoring it ourselves. This decision is necessary to safeguard our personnel and uphold public trust,” Dr. Rathod stated. The mandate is seen as a proactive step to prevent further accidents and promote a safety culture within the police force.