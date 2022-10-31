Police help clerk to get back money cheated online

Aurangabad

Cyber fraudsters cheated a college clerk of Rs 86,000 online by sending him a fake message that his electricity will be disconnected and asking him to download anydesk app on October 29. However, the cyber police helped him get the money back as he immediately approached them, said cyber police station API Amol Satodkar.

Police said, a clerk from Vivekanand College received a message on his mobile phone that he has not paid the current electricity bill and the supply will be disconnected. Hence, he contacted us on the mobile number given in the message. The fraudsters then asked him to download an anydesk app and send Rs 10 to upgrade his account. However, after a few minutes, Rs 86,289 were deducted from his bank account. When realized that he has been taken for a ride, he immediately approached the cyber police station and told API Satodkar about it. The police after a technical investigation found that the money was transferred in an account in HDFC Bank. The police contacted the nodal officer of the bank and froze the account and the clerk received his money back.

Cyber PI Gautam Patare said the residents should not share confidential information with anyone on the phone. If they are cheated online, they should approach the cyber police immediately. The cyber police have helped 23 persons to get their money, all amounting to more than Rs 14 lakh so far.