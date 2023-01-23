Police help passenger get bag containing 2.5 tolas gold

Aurangabad

Kranti Chowk police helped a passengers to get his bag containing 2.5 tolas of gold jewellery forgotten in an auto-rickshaw.

Police said, Dillip Shahaji Phulkunde (Nageshwarwadi) came from Ahmedabad to the city by bus on Sunday at around 9 pm. After alighting at Central Bus Stand, he went to home in Nageshwarwadi in an auto rickshaw. However, he forgot his bag containing jewellery in the rickshaw. He immediately went and reported to the Kranti Chowk police station. Duty officer PSI Amol Sonawane then directed constables Santosh Mudiraj and Bhaulal Chavan to investigate. The police then searched the auto rickshaw. The driver was going towards Mukundwadi. The police contacted him and asked him to report at Kranti Chowk police station. When the driver came there, the bag was placed at the same place in the rickshaw.