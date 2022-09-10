Police help teacher get money back

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

Cyber fraudster duped a teacher of Rs 4.80 lakh bluffing her that her sim card will be deactivated soon and she will have to update her information. The rural cyber police helped her to get back Rs 3.39 lakh while the remaining Rs 1.40 lakh will be received soon, said Aurangabad rural police SP Manish Kalwaniya.

Police said, the lady teacher received a message on her whatsapp that her BSNL sim card will get deactivated soon and for which she will have to contact on the given number and download QX app. The person on the phone asked her to recharge Rs 3 top-up. Later, she received two messages mentioning that Rs 3.40 lakh and Rs 1.40 have been withdrawn from her account respectively.

When realized that she has been taken for a ride, she contacted the Paithan police station and lodged a complaint. The rural cyber police swing into action and froze the amount. Rs 3.40 lakh were transferred again in her account while the remaining Rs 1.40 lakh will be transferred in her account soon, the police said.

Police action was executed by cyber police PI Ashok Ghuge, PSI Praveen Patil, Bharat Mane, Kailas Kamthe, Sandeep Varpe, Nitin Jadhav, Ravindra Lokhande, Savita Jayebhaye and others.