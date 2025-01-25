Police heroes honoured with Top Medals

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Police Commissionerate of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar celebrated a historic moment as five police personnel were awarded the prestigious Police Medal for Meritorious Service by the Hon’ble President of India. Additionally, two officers were recognized for their exceptional bravery and dedication to duty.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar congratulated the awardees for their exemplary service. The recipients include ASI Dattu Eknath Gaikwad from ACB, ASI Tukaram Ravasahib Awale from the Anti-Corruption Bureau, ASI Shaikh Salim Shaikh Gani from MOP Branch, Head Constable Rambhau Sambhaji Khandagale from Police Headquarters, and Head Constable Sanjay Bhaskarrao Chobe from CID. The medals will be presented by Hon’ble Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat at a government function tomorrow at Devgiri Maidan, Police Commissioner’s Office, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Constable Pawar Honored

Police Constable Dadarav Govindrao Pawar, from Sillod Rural Police Station, has been awarded the Life Saving Medal by the Hon'ble President of India for his brave rescue of a kidnapped girl. On July 5, 2023, during a rescue mission, the kidnapper jumped into the Narmada River with the girl. Pawar, risking his life, jumped in and saved both the girl and the abductor. The victims were rushed to a hospital. His courage and selflessness were recognized by Police Superintendent Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod and Additional Superintendent Sunil Krishna Lanjewar.

PSI Nazir Shaikh honoured

Police Sub-Inspector Najir Naseer Shaikh, posted at Sillegaon Police Station, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural, has been honoured with the prestigious Police Medal for Meritorious Service by the Hon'ble President of India. He has served in the police department for 39 years since joining on February 14, 1985, and has received nearly 300 awards. He has worked in various police stations, including Parad, Temburni, Ambad, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jalna, and Chandan Zira, among others. His notable achievements include cracking a robbery case in 2021, apprehending seven criminals in 2022, and solving an unidentified death case in 2024, where the accused was arrested within two hours.