Police in chaos due to fake call in control room about murder

Aurangabad, May 26:

The city police were in a chaotic situation due to a fake call to the police control room informing about a murder on Thursday morning.

Police said, a phone call was received in the control room at 8.38 am and the person informed that a murder has took place near Railway tracks near Rahulnagar in the Satara area. The person also told that he will provide the information about the person dead and about the murder later. The control room officers alerted the city police.

Senior officers, Satara police station PI and others rushed to the spot but there was nothing of such kind. It was cleared that it was a fake call.

During investigation, it was found that the call was made by a hardcore criminal on the police list Sonesh Chandrakant Bansode (Rahulnagar). A case has been registered against him with Satara police station.

PI Surendra Malale informed that Sonesh had called to the control room on Thursday morning to inform about the murder. The officers immediately informed the Satara police. The police team went to the spot. At that time Sonesh was also present near the railway track but there was no trace of murder.

When the police interrogated Sonesh, he bluffed the police that Kailash Mohite, Vilas Mohite and Ajay Narwade murdered one Deepak Gote. He then took the police to various places including Rahulnagar, Banewadi and areas around the railway track. The police realized that Sonesh has bluffed them.

A case has been registered against Sonesh with Satara police station based on the complaint lodged by PSI Sambhaji Gore.