"Police informed us only after his death:Vijayabai

“If the police had informed us earlier, my son would still be alive,” said Vijayabai, mother of Somnath Suryawanshi, as she raised serious questions about police actions following her son’s arrest and death. The police arrested Somnath but did not notify his family, only calling them after his death. Vijayabai questioned how the police managed to find their contact numbers after his death but not at the time of his arrest.

Somnath’s body was brought to GMCH on Sunday night for post-mortem, but the procedure was delayed as no relatives were present. His family arrived on Monday morning, and the post-mortem was completed. During this, Vijayabai broke down in tears, mourning her son who used to call her daily to check on her.aily and ask, “Mother, how are you? Have you eaten?” she expressed her grief, saying her child would never speak to her again. Witnessing her sorrow moved everyone present.----

Protests at GMCH

After the post-mortem, Somnath’s body was sent to Parbhani by ambulance, escorted by heavy police security. Leaders, activists, and Ambedkarite youth gathered outside the mortuary and raised slogans like “Somnath Amar Rahe” and anti-police chants.

Latur or Parbhani?

Meanwhile, police sent Somnath Suryawanshi’s body from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the last rites around 11.30 am under heavy security. Police stopped the vehicles near Ambad Chowfuli and informed the family that permission had been granted for the last rites in Latur. However, the family insisted on conducting the cremation in Parbhani and refused to change their decision. As a result, the police directed the body toward Parbhani. Thousands of Ambedkarite followers and movement leaders gathered in Parbhani for the last rites.

Photos

1. Vijayabai Suryawanshi and relatives mourning at GMCH.

2. Somnath’s family sitting outside the mortuary.