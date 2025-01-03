Police investigation slows down over old issues

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The police investigation into the multi-crore scam in the Divisional Sports Complex (DSC) seems to be stuck on trivial matters. Moreover, there has been no progress in the investigation beyond assets like gold, flats, and vehicles, leading to questions being raised about the sudden slowdown in the pace of the probe.

After the scam was exposed on December 21, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) took over the investigation. Harshkumar Kshirsagar (21) embezzled Rs 21.59 crore from the funds allocated for the complex. With this money, he purchased a luxurious flat, expensive cars, diamond-studded glasses, and even travelled abroad. The amount was transferred to nearly 24 bank accounts. However, it is still unclear to whom he transferred the money, besides his family and friends. MP and former Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumare has also claimed that officials from the complex were involved in the scam. Despite having government officers and employees, it is puzzling that the responsibility for managing such a large fund was given to a contract employee. However, it appears that the police have not yet conducted an investigation into this matter.

Who is undergoing PCR?

Prime accused Harshkumar Kshirsagar, his father Anil Kshirsagar, mother Manisha Kshirsagar and uncle Hitesh Ananda Shardul are under police custody remand (PCR).

Who are undergoing MCR

Yashoda Shetty (Contract Clerk at DCS); Jeevan Karyappa Vindda (Mess Operator at DCS, Yashoda's Husband); Nagesh Shripad Dongre (Manager of Labour Supplier, Web Multiservices) and Arpita Wadkar (Harshkumar's girlfriend) have been sent to magisterial custody remand (MCR).

Old issues with the investigation

On Friday, the court rejected the police's request for an extended remand for Arpita.

The prosecution argued that gold jewellery and bars still needed to be seized from a flat in Mumbai's Connaught Place.

However, the defence raised questions about why the investigation had not progressed during the first six days of the remand.

Moreover, the police failed to present evidence of any digital transactions involving Harshkumar and Arpita.

It is also still unknown where Harshkumar's friend, who was staying with him at the Connaught Place flat, has disappeared.

The mystery of 'specific land

The assets acquired from the embezzled government funds, amounting to crores, are being sealed. The assets include 6 vehicles, 5 flats, 2 shops, gold jewellery, and wearing glasses worth Rs 42 lakh, all in the names of Harshkumar, his family, and his girlfriend.

Interestingly, in 2018, Jeevan used Rs 15 lakh received from Harshkumar to pay off the loan for a row house, which has also been sealed.

What about these issues?

Nagesh received Rs 80 lakh from Harshkumar in two instalments of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 30 lakh.

During this period, Nagesh and six others purchased land worth crores in Warud Kazi village. The police initially claimed that the money provided by Harshkumar was used for this land purchase.

While every asset purchased with Harshkumar's money is being seized, no concrete information has surfaced regarding this multi-crore valuing land.

Furthermore, no one from the agency where Nagesh was working has been questioned so far. Besides, other buyers of the land have not been called for questioning either.