Police nab a gang of robbers planning to rob a petrol pump

Incident at Murma Shivar near Pachod

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Pachod police arrested an armed gang of seven robbers who came to rob a petrol pump at Murma Shivar near Pachod on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Solapur national highway. The operation was carried out at around 4 am on Saturday. Two trucks, swords and other weapons, plastic cans for diesel theft and other items worth Rs 25.35 lakh have been seized from the accused.

According to police, PSI Santosh Mane and his colleagues from the Pachod police station were on patrol. They received information that a gang of robbers was planning to rob a petrol pump. Mane immediately informed sub divisional police officer Dr Siddheshwar Bhore.

Accordingly, the police team laid a trap near the respective petrol pump in Murma Shivar. Two trucks arrived there suspiciously around 4 am. The police raided the trucks and seized swords and other weapons from the truck. Some of the accused tried to escape, but the police detained them. The police informed that the gang had come to rob the petrol pump along with stealing petrol and diesel.

All the seven accused arrested by the police in this incident are from Osmanabad district. This includes Ashok Shinde, Vijay Shinde, Dhanaji Shinde and Madhukar Shinde (Khamkarwadi), Dashrath Shinde (Dasmegaon), Ashok Jadhav and Ramesh Jadhav (Kalamb). The police are further investigating the case.