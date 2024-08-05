Police nab four involved in myriad company thefts

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The MIDC Waluj police have arrested four accused of a racket involved in surveillance and thefts from companies in the Waluj MIDC area. Meanwhile, the person who bought the stolen goods from them has also been made a co-accused.

The series of thefts in Waluj MIDC has increased, causing fear among entrepreneurs as thieves monitor and steal valuable items after the companies close at night. Three weeks ago, on the night of July 13, thieves broke into the Siddheshwar Enterprises Company situated in Wadgaon Shivar, stealing copper cables, brass land, DVR, and sockets worth Rs 9 lakh. The next day, when the theft was discovered, entrepreneur Santosh Rathod (Naiknagar, Beed Bypass) filed a complaint at the MIDC Waluj police station.

The Accused

Acting upon the complaint, the assistant Police Inspector Manoj Shinde of MIDC Waluj Police Station, using technical information and informants, took four suspects into custody for questioning on August 3: Santosh Ashok Kamble (28), Shaikh Riyaz Shaikh Rashid (28), Vijay Ramesh Dabhade (20), all residents of Waluj, and Ashpak Wazir Shaikh (28), a resident of Narayanpur. Under police interrogation, they confessed to stealing from Rathod's company.

Police seized stolen goods

The accused confessed to selling the stolen goods from Rathod's company to Shubham Shyam Dode (30, resident of Swaroopnagar, Lasur Station). The police then traced Dode and seized goods worth Rs 1.75 lakh out of the Rs 9 lakh from his shop. Dode has been made a co-accused in the case.

Confession to five thefts

The racket confessed to committing five thefts in Waluj MIDC. The police believe that more crimes might be uncovered from these accused. The operation was conducted by API Manoj Shinde, PSI Pravin Patharkar, and others.