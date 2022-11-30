Police nab gutka smuggler after chase

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The city traffic police arrested a gutka smuggler after chasing his car in Wadgaon area in Waluj Mahanagar on Tuesday night. The arrested has been identified as Mohsin Mehboob Shaikh (21, Shivajinagar, Waluj) and his car worth Rs 4 lakh and gutka amounting to Rs 68,000 were seized.

The police control room on Tuesday received the information that Mohsin is transporting gutka banned in the state in Wadgaon area. Accordingly, the traffic branch police laid a trap and chased the suspected car (MH12 PU 4147) going from Waluj to Aurangabad. Mohsin then speedily rushed towards Sajapur. The police team nabbed Mohsin at Wadgaon area.

The police found packets of flavoured pan masala and tobacco products banned in the state. The police seized gutka and car, all worth Rs 4.68 lakh.

During interrogation, Mohsin confessed that he purchased gutka from a trader named Tiwari from Gangapur area and he was taking it to supply to the pan kiosks.

The police action was executed by traffic branch policemen Sudhir More, Satish Hambarde, Vinod Pardeshi and others. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while PI Sandeep Gurme is further investigating the case.