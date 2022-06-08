Police nab hubby for abetting wife to end life from 6th floor

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 8:

Satara police have registered an offence against hubby, mother-in-law and father-in-law of the deceased Ashwini, on the charge of abetting her to commit suicide, for want of Rs 15 lakh to buy a flat.

The police have arrested the husband Kunal Vikram Dehade, while a massive hunt has been launched to arrest father-in-law Vikram Dehade and mother-in-law Maya Dehade.

Satara police said,” The newly married Ashwini committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of the sixth floor of Sainik Vihar Apartment in Walmi Naka area on Tuesday afternoon. Ashwini’s father, Sanjay Anna Salve (Pandhri Pimpalgaon) complained late in the night on Tuesday. As per the complaint, Ashwini was married to Kunal on February 10, this year. After a month, her hubby and in-laws would frequently pester her to bring Rs 15 lakh from her parents to buy the flat. On receiving Ashwini’s message, Sanjay convinced her saying that he will give her the money as soon as he succeeds in arranging for it. Meanwhile, on June 6, Ashwini informed her parents on the phone that the hubby and in-laws abused and also beat her for want of money. Sanjay assured her of meeting the Dehades on the next day. On Tuesday afternoon, the complainant along with his wife and a relative Kishore Sonawane went to meet Ashwini’s in-laws. During the interaction, the in-laws told Sanjay to give Rs 15 lakh or take his daughter with them. The parents and relative of Ashwini tried their best to convince the in-laws. In the meantime, Ashwini went inside and locked the room. She then jumped from the balcony and ended her life. It is apparent that to get rid of harassment, Ashwini preferred to commit suicide.

Under the guidance of the police inspector Surendra Malale, the API Sunil Karale took action by arresting the hubby. The search for in-laws is underway. Further investigation is on.