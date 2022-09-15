Police nab mobile thieves in 2 hours

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

The Vedantnagar police deserve applause as they succeeded in arresting mobile thieves within two hours. The thieves riding a motorcycle snatched away the expensive mobile phone of a girl student, while she was busy in a telephonic conversation, on Railway Station Road, between 2 pm and 2.30 pm, on Wednesday.

The names of the accused are Aman Baig Saleem Baig (18, Champa Chowk) and Shaikh Zubair Ati Ahmed (Buddi Lane). “The police have succeeded in arresting the thieves 2 hours after the crime and got the stolen mobile back from them,” said police inspector Sachin Sanap.

Police said Komal Sunil Nandure (Bansilalnagar) is studying at the Government College of Pharmacy. while she was busy on phone, two accused riding on a motorcycle (MH 20 EX 0677) came from Gade Chowk. They snatched away her mobile and fled away from the road leading to Railway Station. She screamed for help and also noted down the number plate of the bike. She also explained the appearance of thieves to the police. The victim’s colleague informed the Vedantnagar police about the theft.

The special squad’s team comprising Zameer Babu Tadvi and Amol Ambhore launched a massive hunt and based on appearances described by the victim succeeded in arresting Aman and Zubair. The police seized the stolen mobile of a girl student and bike used by them in the crime and other items (all valuing Rs 1.31 lakh) from their possession, said Sanap.

The PSI Pramod Devkatte and police personnel Zameer Tadvi and Amol Ambhore performed the task.