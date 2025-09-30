Police nabs two involved in gunfire shooting at businessman in bar premises

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A real estate businessman was shot following an argument over someone urinating in front of a car in a bar's parking lot. In connection with the incident, Ganesh Janardhan Autade (24) and Dhiraj Santosh Thorat (25, residents of Harsul), have been arrested, said the MIDC Cidco Police Station's Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar. Meanwhile, the police has launched a massive search to arrest the three accused involved in gunfire.

As reported earlier, on September 21 night, Taufiq Shaufiq Pathan, a real estate businessman from Kamalapur, had gone for dinner with a friend to Palm Hotel & Bar located in the Chikalthana Industrial Area. After finishing their meal, they stepped outside, at which point an argument broke out between Autade and Pathan.

During the altercation, Autade urinated in front of Taufiq’s car, which escalated the situation and led to a physical fight between the two. Enraged by the incident, Autade and Dhiraj Thorat called their friends from Harsul for support.

About 20 minutes later, while Taufiq and his friend Nisar were driving toward Prozone Mall via Kalagram Road, a triple-seat motorcycle approached them near Ratnaprabha Motors. One of the men on the bike, described as well-built, fired a shot at them. Fortunately, both Taufiq and Nisar managed to duck in time. The bullet grazed past Nisar's ear, and both narrowly escaped serious injury.

Gathered for a wedding party

The accused Dhiraj had recently gotten married. He is a farmer by profession and also a cricket player. Ganesh, too, is involved in farming. On September 21, both had gathered at Hotel Palm to celebrate Dhiraj’s wedding party. While at the hotel, an argument broke out between them in a drunken state. During the altercation, one of their friends remained seated inside the hotel.

Arrested upon arrival in Harsul

After the incident, all the accused had gone absconding. However, Senior PI Kalyankar received a tip-off that Ganesh and Dhiraj would be returning home on Friday. Acting on this information, assistant PI Bharat Pachole, along with a team of constables swiftly launched an operation. A trap was laid in the Sawangi area, and as the two arrived on a motorcycle, they were apprehended. Meanwhile, the three accused involved in the actual shooting have fled the city, and police are currently on the lookout for them.