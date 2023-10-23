Police nabs two vehicle thieves in Waluj MIDC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj MIDC police have arrested two vehicle thieves while attempting to sell a stolen motorcycle in Ranjangaon. The police have seized a bike of valuing Rs 1.25 lakh from their possession.

It so happened that acting upon the tip off, the Waluj MIDC police team comprising API Gautam Wavale, PSI Deepak Rothe and others under the guidance of police inspector Avinash Aghav, laid a trap in Ranjangaon at 3.30 pm. After some time, two youths were spotted riding a motorcycle without a vehicle number plate. The police stopped them and asked them to produce vehicle documents, but they failed to do so. They gave evasive replies. Hence the police brought them to the police station. The accused were identified as Vishnu Dnyaneshwar Sonawane (21, Bajajnagar) and Hrishikesh Sanjay Tirke (23, temporary resident of Bajajnagar). During checking of the chassis, the cops found the vehicle number is MH 13 DG 7958. When pressed hard, the thieves confessed that they had lifted the motorcycle from the Waluj MIDC area, a few days ago. Police are hopeful of recovering more motorcycles from their possession. Further investigation is on.