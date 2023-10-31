Police on alert to prevent untoward incidents in Waluj industrial area

Industrialists asked to brief up security measures

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The police administration in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has taken precautionary measures to prevent untoward incidents in the Waluj industrial area amid the Maratha reservation agitation.

On Tuesday, the police held a meeting with businessmen and political leaders at the MIDC Waluj police station and advised them to be vigilant and take necessary security measures.

Police inspector Avinash Aghav advised the entrepreneurs to install CCTV cameras, hire additional security guards, put protective nets on buses and vehicles transporting workers, activate the fire extinguishing system in the factory, and inform the police about any suspected crime or person.

The police administration has also increased the number of police patrols, deployed additional police personnel in sensitive areas, and set up checkpoints at strategic locations.

The police have appealed to the public to cooperate with them and to inform them about any suspicious activity. The police administration has taken these measures in view of the possibility of destructive acts being carried out in the industrial sector under the pretext of protest due to some social problems and internal disputes. Industrialists Hanuman Bhondwe, Abhijeet Chavan, Ganesh Aute, VB Mailapure, Rahul Tekale and members of the Sakal Maratha Samaj were present.