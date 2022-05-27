Police prepares crime scene in Kashish murder case

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 27:

The city police today prepared a crime scene, including the chasing of Sukhpreet Kaur alias Kashish’s murderer Sharan Singh Sethi, from morning till afternoon.

The college girl Kashish was murdered at an open plot in Rachnakar Colony on May 21 broad daylight. The crime branch police arrested the killer from Lasalgaon on May 22. Earlier, the court had awarded PCR to him till May 27. Today the investigating officer Avinash Aghav produced him before the chief judicial magistrate S D Kurhekar, who then extended the PCR, till June 2.

During the hearing the assistant government pleader Dattatray Kathude demanded an extension in PCR for police investigation. As reported earlier, the commissioner of police (CP) has constituted an SIT under the leadership of Aghav.

The SIT comprising Aghav, police inspector (Cyber Crime) Gautam Patare, police inspector (Osmanpura police station) Geeta Bagwade and API Manoj Shinde visited the spot on Friday and prepared the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the PSI (Crime Branch) Kalyan Shelke, Pawan Ingle, Amol Mhaske, Ajit Dagadkhair and PSI (Vedantnagar Police Station) Uttareshwar Munde are working hard to collect the evidences and other information related to the case on top priority.

The investigating team recorded the statements of 15 persons connected with the case. It is planning to make the onlookers and others present on the occasion as an eye witnesses. Meanwhile, the police has contacted the school of Sharan Singh and sought his details from the headmaster.

It is apparent that one-sided love affair of accused Sharan Singh with the deceased Kashish. He has tattoed her name on his hand. Few months ago, he had emotionally blackmailed Kashish by injuring his own hand with knife, it is learnt.