Police raid academy after student suicide, seizes records

Launch manhunt to nab the accused

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Following the suicide of a female police recruitment aspirant, Leena Patil, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) raided the Garudzep Academy in Bajajnagar on Thursday. The raid comes after allegations surfaced that Leena's suicide was due to harassment and pressure regarding pending fees at the academy.

DCP Nitin Bagate, along with his team, including PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Sachin Pagote, Ashok Ingole and others inspected the academy's hostel and office, seizing records and questioning trainee students. The team found several girls crammed into single rooms with inadequate facilities. While attempting to speak with the trainees, the officers encountered a wall of silence, as the girls remained tight-lipped, expressing fear and lack of knowledge about the incident.

Responding to the incident, DCP Bagate stated that a thorough investigation is underway, including examining complaints of fraudulent job placement advertisements made by the academy. He assured that efforts are being made to bring justice to Leena and mentioned that three teams have been dispatched to apprehend the absconding accused.