Police raid gambling den operating under the name pool table

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

Osmanpura police have arrested ten people for gambling at a pool table center. The operation was carried out at the Sharp pocket pool table in Osmanpura on Wednesday night. Police seized gambling materials, cash and 12 mobile phones worth Rs 2.59 lakh.

According to police, Mujahid Mohammad Hameed Siddiqui (27, Chishtiya Tower, Osmanpura) is the owner of the gambling den. The police received a tip off that Mujahid used to take Rs 70 from each gambler after they lost. Based on the information, the team including PI Geeta Bagwade, PSI Praveen Wagh, Vinod Abuj and team members conducted a raid on the centre. The police found ten people were playing on two of the five pool tables with wooden sticks and balls of different colors on the table. A person was keeping accounts at the counter. Police arrested owner Mujahid along with Pushpak Walvekar (27, Guruganeshnagar, Pahadsinghpura), Aniket Kolhar (28, Garkheda), Abhijeet Bedke (25, Railway Station), Mahesh More (26, Apratim Gharkul, Satara), Mojes Kharat (25, Kotwalpura, Mill Corner), Akshay Hiwarale (27, Labor Colony), Akshay Awhal (25, Peshwenagar, Satara), Parva Chanchalani (21, Rathi Tower, Dashmeshnagar) and Dilshad Feroz Khan (28, Deolai Chowk). A case was registered against them at Osmanpura police station on the complaint of constable Yogesh Gupta.